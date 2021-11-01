FORECAST: Cool Start To November

FORECAST :

Lovely start to November as we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s this morning. Later this afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and a north breeze 5-10mph. Overnight a few passing clouds with lows back in the upper 60s. We get a little warmer each afternoon this week with highs back in the mid 80s and a good mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will bring another cold front and a chance of showers. This cold front will lead to another cool weekends with highs Saturday and Sunday climbing into the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Wanda, located about 960 miles west of the Azores.

They are also tracking one area for possible development and that is a broad area of low pressure located several hundred mile west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized

shower activity. This system is moving into an area of less conducive upper-level winds, and the chances of tropical cyclone development are decreasing.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days low 20 percent.

