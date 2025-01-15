FORECAST: Cool start, nice day on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 15th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up in the mid 50s this morning and while that is nearly 15° cooler than this time yesterday these readings are right around our normal of 54° for this time of the year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with our highs climbing into the low 70s just below our average of 74°.

Overnight, clouds around with lows back in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower and highs near 70°.

We warm up over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Saturday will be partly cloudy and Sunday we will see a 50% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

