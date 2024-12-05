FORECAST: Cool morning, gorgeous afternoon

Here is your forecast for Thursday December 5th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

It is chilly out there, but not as cold as it was yesterday! Check out this info below from meteorologist Katie Walls.

COLD FUN FACTS: This morning was the coldest morning in 688 days in Punta Gorda! For Fort Myers and Naples, the last time we were this chilly was on January 21, making this morning the 2nd coldest morning of 2024. #flwx pic.twitter.com/W09igUSqEk — Katie Walls, CCM, CBM (@KatieWallsTV) December 4, 2024

We are waking up with some upper 40s in DeSoto, Charlotte and Glades county with low 50s elsewhere. This afternoon lots of sunshine with a light breeze out of the west near 5mph and that will help our afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. We are forecasting 76° which is just a few below our average of 79°. Overnight, clear skies continue with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A weak cold front will push through late tomorrow and that will bring a few passing clouds but no major dip in temperatures. It will give us just a slight push of dry and cool air that will allow our lows Saturday morning to fall back in the upper 40s north and low 50s from Lee County South.

We get even warmer Sunday into early next week with highs in the low 80s.

The next cold front will arrive late next week bringing another blast of cool air.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

