Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cool day ahead and even colder night expected

Temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s this afternoon
A cool afternoon on the way thanks to a cool north breeze. It gets cold overnight with lows dropping in the 40s.
Posted
and last updated

Here is your forecast for Friday, March 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little breezy this morning with winds gusting 20-25mph out of the northwest and that northwest wind will bring in a cool change as we wrap up the workweek. Today we will see mostly sunny skies, but our highs will only reach the mid 70s. I am forecasting 74° this afternoon which is well below our average of 82°.

Overnight clear skies will continue and it is going to get cold for this time of the year. We are forecasting 49° in Fort Myers, which is well below our average of 60°.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 70s as we start the weekend gorgeous. We will warm up more on Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.