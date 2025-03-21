FORECAST: Cool day ahead and even colder night expected

Here is your forecast for Friday, March 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little breezy this morning with winds gusting 20-25mph out of the northwest and that northwest wind will bring in a cool change as we wrap up the workweek. Today we will see mostly sunny skies, but our highs will only reach the mid 70s. I am forecasting 74° this afternoon which is well below our average of 82°.

Overnight clear skies will continue and it is going to get cold for this time of the year. We are forecasting 49° in Fort Myers, which is well below our average of 60°.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 70s as we start the weekend gorgeous. We will warm up more on Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

