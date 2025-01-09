FORECAST: Cold weather continues in Southwest Florida

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s this morning and it is breezy outside. That wind caused wind chills to be in the low 30s this morning that prompted a Cold Weather Advisory. We will see plenty of sunshine today but the cold north wind will keep our highs in the low 60s. We are forecasting 63° which is well below our average of 75°. The wind will gust 15-20mph out of the north-northeast all afternoon and will continue into the evening.

We finally warm up a bit on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. This is in response to a cold front that will arrive early on Saturday bring the chance of a few scattered showers. This front will cool us down again on Sunday. We will start Sunday in the upper 40s and only reach the upper 60s for highs.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

