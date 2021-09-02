FORECAST: Cold Front Will Bring Wet Weather To SWFL

FORECAST:

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today a cold front sags closer to Southwest Florida and that will keep more clouds than sun in the forecast with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a 60-70% chance of on and off showers and storms that could arrive as early as noon. Overnight we stay cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s and we could see a few showers as well. We keep the rain chance at 60% for Friday as the front lingers.

Over the weekend we will see a chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon with our afternoon highs climbing back in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles west southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

They are also monitoring a small area of low pressure located near the coast of Nicaragua that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low is expected to move inland over Nicaragua this morning, but a portion of the low's circulation could move over the Gulf of Honduras on Friday where development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

