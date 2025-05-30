FORECAST: 'Cold' front to bring needed rain this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, May 30th, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! After topping our temperatures this Friday in the low to mid 90s, tonight we will cool into the upper 70s. It will be a warm, humid night ahead a cold front arriving Saturday morning.

As the cold front slides down the state and it will bring showers and storms early in the day to start the weekend. Showers and storms will happen between 9AM and Noon with the cloud cover keeping our highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay high on Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 80s thanks to the increased cloud cover. The rain on Sunday could start early in the day as the cold front starts to lift back north.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, showers and storms will be likely each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday will be around 60%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

