FORECAST: Cold front set to arrive Monday morning

Here is your forecast for Sunday, March 9th, 2025.

Sunday morning started very foggy, and it wasn't just the mind fog from the time change. Dense fog will cleared out by 11am. Sunday afternoon will be very sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s, but could approach upper 80s near Lake O.

Monday, keep the rain gear close as scattered showers and storms move through in the morning. Monday will also be windy with gusts to 30 mph, higher gusts potentially in thunderstorms. Behind the front, breezy conditions will stay with us, skies will clear through the afternoon.

Despite Monday's cold front, temperatures will only briefly cool into the mid 70s. By the end of the week, afternoon highs will return to the mid 80s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

