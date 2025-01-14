FORECAST: A cold front moved through this morning and it will bring changes

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, January 14th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some patchy fog around town. It is also warm out there with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is sliding through this morning and our wind is shifting out of the north. That will mix the fog out fairly quickly. That shift in the wind will also keep our temperatures in low 70s for highs this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will start to break late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Overnight we will be mostly clear with lows falling into the low 50s with upper 40s north. Tomorrow the sunshine returns with high temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday we could see an isolated chance of a shower, but that chance is only 10-20%. Friday will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

We warm up over the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday we could see an isolated shower or two, but once again that chance is only 10-20%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

