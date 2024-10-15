FORECAST: Cold front arrives this week

Here is your forecast for Tuesday October 15th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning and this afternoon under mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the upper 80s right around our average of 87° for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the northwest this afternoon 5-10mph. Overnight, mostly clear and a little cooler as our lows slide into the mid to upper 60s slightly below our average of 71°.

As far as rain chances, we won't see anything on the radar today or the next couple of days despite upper level clouds rolling in later today. A stronger front arrives tomorrow into Thursday and that will keep our dry weather going and bring even cooler temperatures.

The front will drop the dew points even further into the upper 50s and lower 60s mid to late week, this will allow our morning temperatures to drop into the mid-60s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Heads up, behind the front Thursday through Saturday will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

