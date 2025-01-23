FORECAST: Cold and gloomy day ahead

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 23rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cold this morning with lows mid to upper 40s and this afternoon we will only climb into the mid to upper 50s which is way below our average high of 75° for this time of the year. Light rain will be around early this morning but should start to move out by lunchtime giving us a temporary break from the rain, but the clouds stick around today. It will stay breezy and cold with the wind staying out of the north gusting 15-20mph.

Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s as the wind stays north near 10mph.

Friday we should see the sunshine return early, but it stays cold with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. As a matter of fact, the coldest air won't arrive until Saturday morning where we will wake up in the mid to upper 30s.

We warm up over the weekend. Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and Sunday we will be in the upper 70s and we will stay there through the early and mid parts of next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

