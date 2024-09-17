FORECAST: Cloudy start to the day

Here is your forecast for Tuesday September 17th, 2024

Good morning, we are waking up very warm this morning with temperatures in low 80s which is well above our average of 74°. We also have a lot of cloud cover with a few showers in Collier county and just south of Lake Okeechobee. We could see some additional showers early before the sunshine tries to break through the cloud deck pushing our afternoon highs back in the low 90s. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible here this afternoon with a rain chance between 30-40%.

Our rain chances will stay fairly low Wednesday and Thursday between 30-40% before climbing up near 60% on Friday. Our highs each day will continue in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

