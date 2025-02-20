FORECAST: Cloudy start, cold night on the way

Here is your forecast for Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida. We are waking up to some cloud cover around town with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It is a little breezy as well with the winds north 10-15mph with gusts near 20mph. The clouds will start to move out around lunchtime and our temperatures will climb into the mid 70s as the wind continues out of the north.

Overnight, with clear skies and north wind our temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 40s across the area which is well below our average of 57°. So find the jacket and get ready for a cold start to your Friday. Tomorrow afternoon we will stay cool as well with a high of 71° and mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs back in the upper 70s. Sunday afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s as we wait for rain to arrive after sunset. Right now the rain chance overnight Sunday is around 40%. This rain will linger into the early parts of Monday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

