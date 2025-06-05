FORECAST: Cloudy start, but not as rainy

Here is your forecast for Thursday, June 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cloudy with a few isolated showers around the area. The clouds will stick around this morning but will start to break up this afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb in the low 90s. We will see just an isolated chance of showers and storms today as we start to transition away from the messy start to the week and back to a more typical rainy season pattern.

Tomorrow, we will start off sunny and in the afternoon our highs will be in the low 90s with a 30-40% chance of isolated showers and storms inland. This forecast will hold over the weekend as we get a chance to dry out a bit after the raining start to the week.

Rain chances will start climbing again on Monday with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Tuesday and Wednesday the chance of rain increases to 70% as the pattern once again becomes more active.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

