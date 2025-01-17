FORECAST: Cloudy end to the workweek, showers possible today

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately we will be cloudy most of the day with a 30-40% chance of isolated showers. This afternoon we will only climb into the upper 60s to around 70°, which is well below our average of 75°. The winds will gust out of the northeast 10-15mph this afternoon.

Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and not as cool. We will wake up Saturday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. We should see more sunshine break through in the afternoon on Saturday as the winds turn out of the south. This will push our afternoon highs back in the mid 70s.

A cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon bringing a chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Sunday ahead of that front will reach the upper 70s.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we will see another cool and cloudy day. Highs on Monday will only climb into the low 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.