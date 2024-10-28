FORECAST: Cloudy and breezy start to the week

Here is your forecast for Monday October 28th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. It will be cloudy today with our afternoon highs only reach the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85° and that is exactly our average for this time of the year. It will be breezy today as a cold front is stalled just to our south. The wind will gust up 20-25mph out of the east-northeast.

Overnight, breezy at times under partly cloudy skies and lows falling back in the upper 60s to low 70s to start your Tuesday.

The sunshine returns Tuesday as the wind turns more out of the east. It will stay breezy with gusts once again 20-25mph in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We will stay sunny and breezy for the rest of the week.

HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds. Otherwise, it's looking great for trick-or-treating and other festivities.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

