FORECAST: Chilly yet sunny weekend

Here is your weather update for Saturday November 23rd, 2024

After chilly start, Saturday will once again see temperatures in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be similar as well with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, but it will be a little warm in the mid 70s.

More seasonable temperatures return on Monday with low 80s and sunny skies for much for the week including on Thanksgiving. Another cold front looks to arrive late in the week, cooling temperatures off again heading into next weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

