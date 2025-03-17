FORECAST: Chilly night as strong winds start to wind down

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 17th, 2025.

Good evening. After a cool, breezy Monday, temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight. Winds will also relax some, but will remind little breezy as times.

Tomorrow, we will rebound nicely reaching 80° with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

The wind will keep a small craft advisory is in place until the afternoon as seas will be between 5-7 feet in the morning, subsiding to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon.

We stay sunny through Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Friday will be a little cooler behind a weak cold front with highs in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

