FORECAST: Chilly morning, temperatures warmer this afternoon

It's another chilly morning in the 30s and 40s. Factor in the wind, and it feels more like the mid-30s and low-40s but out of Advisory range.

Winds are shifting this morning, becoming southerly by the afternoon, ahead of a storm system sweeping across the Deep South. Those warm southerly winds will drive up our temperatures into the mid-70s, keeping us mild through the evening into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, isolated rain showers are forecast ahead of a cold front. Behind that front on Saturday afternoon, winds will shift back to the north, driving in cooler, drier air yet again.

Morning lows on Sunday will drop to around 50° with highs in the low 70s. Though a few degrees below average early next week, this weekend's front will NOT pack the punch that this past week's front did.

That said, another strong cold front looks to arrive on Monday. Current model guidance is pointing to another round of high temperatures in the low 60s and overnights in the 40s.

DID YOU SEE SMOKE YESTERDAY?

About 10 prescribed burns across SWFL sent smoke across SWFL. It's important to note that these are NOT wildfires. They are controlled and contained. One beneficial reason officials prescribe such burns is to to prevent wildfires later in dry season. For more on the prescribed burns in our area, click here: Florida Forest Service’s Burn Map

Smoke from the these burns will be blowing more toward the north on Friday thanks to a wind shift.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

