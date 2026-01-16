FORECAST: Chilly Friday ahead of a brief weekend warm up

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 16th, 2026.

This morning we woke up to chilly start with 30s and 40s. With plenty of sunshine expected on Friday, temperature will warm into the mid 60s. Winds will also be much lower, 5 to 10 mph, making it less blustery than Thursday.

Tonight won't be nearly as cold, dropping into the mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

We warm up on Saturday reaching 74°, but another cold front arrives Sunday. Still Sunday will be in the low 70s ahead of the front.

That front will again bring in another blast of cold temperatures overnight into Monday, back in the 30s and 40s.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will feature highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.