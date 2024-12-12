Watch Now
FORECAST: Chilly day on the way, but it won't last long

Wind chill values are in the 30s this morning in some parts of Southwest Florida
A chilly start to the day and we will stay cool this afternoon thanks to the north-northeast wind
Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up really chilly this morning with wind chill values in the 30s in some areas.

The very cold wind chills have prompted the National Weather Service to issue its FIRST "Cold Weather Advisory". This replaces the former "Wind Chill Advisory". It's in effect until 8AM today for DeSoto and inland Sarasota counties, where wind chills could drop to 34°.

We won't warm up much today as the north-northeast wind will keep us in the upper 60s despite the sunshine. That wind will gust 20-25mph. Overnight, we will be chilly but not as cold as the morning. Tomorrow we will wake up in the low to mid 50s as the warmup begins.

Highs Friday will be back near our average of 78° and over the weekend our highs will be around 80° with plenty of sunshine and overnights Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 60s.

