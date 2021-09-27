FORECAST: Change In The Weather Pattern

FORECAST:

We finally see a change in our weather patter this week as the afternoon showers and storms come to a temporary end. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a light northeast breeze. The radar fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 and we will stay dry this afternoon as drier air moves in on the northeast breeze.

Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s inland to near 70 along the coast. We will continue to see dry conditions through Thursday. Friday and the upcoming weekend we will see an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Right now that chance is around 30%.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. They are also tracking three other areas for possible development.

The first is the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized since last night, and environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some further development of this system. Peter could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it moves northeastward at about 10 mph. By midweek, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

The second, is a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

The third is a tropical wave that is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa later today. Upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

