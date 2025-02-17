FORECAST: Brief cool down today, but even nicer weather arrives later this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 17th, 2025.

On this President's Day, we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, a nice change of pace from recent days. This comes after a cold front moved through Southwest Florida overnight.

The rest of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. This is right on pace with seasonable norms. The average high temperature for the date is 78°.

Tonight temperatures will fall in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday's cool down will be brief as low to mid 80s return Tuesday into Wednesday.

But an even stronger front looks to arrive on Wednesday bringing low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

