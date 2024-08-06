FORECAST: Breezy with scattered showers and storms again today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday August 8th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few showers moving across the area on a westerly breeze. Today it will once again be breezy with the winds gusting 20-25mph out of the west. That will lead to scattered showers and storms again this afternoon. Overnight we will be partly cloudy and warm with over night lows back in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland.

We get a little drier tomorrow and Thursday with showers and storms being a little more isolated with rain chances 30-40%. Afternoon showers and storms will be back in the forecast over the weekend with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

