FORECAST: Beautiful Weekend on the Way, Upper 70s and Sunshine

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 28th, 2025.

A weak cold front will move through this morning without much fanfare. The front is moisture-starved, and will be lacking rain and clouds by the time it rolls through SWFL. You'll know it's passed through once the winds shift and become northerly. High temperatures are expected around 79°.

Friday's weak front will reinforce dry air for the weekend ahead. We are not expecting rain or a big drop in temperatures. The biggest impact of the front will be a slight dip in overnight lows over the weekend, which will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday nights.

Your weekend will feature lots of sunshine and comfortable dew points, even as another weak front moves through.

Above normal temperatures return early next week as we warm back into the low to mid 80s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

