FORECAST: Beautiful weekend of weather expected

Here is your forecast for Saturday, October 26th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we get into this afternoon, skies will become a bit more partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, closer to low to mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

The weak cold front we've been tracking all week will wash out before reaching SWFL. That means that slight break from the humidity we were hoping for is not in the cards.

High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast starting Monday. This means windier weather here across SWFL with gusts between 20-30 mph Monday through Thursday.

HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds. Otherwise, it's looking great for trick-or-treating and other festivities.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

