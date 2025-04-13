FORECAST: Beautiful weekend continues on Sunday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, April 13th, 2025.

This morning is off to cool start after Saturday's cold front, but this afternoon we will warm from the 50s and 60s to the low 80s. Winds also be much calmer on Sunday, compared to yesterday.

Still with the very dry conditions and low humidity, fire danger remains high across Southwest Florida on Sunday. Please be careful!

We warm up pretty quickly this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s starting Monday, then upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday. Along with the warming temperatures will be plenty of sunshine, with no rain chances in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

