FORECAST: Areas of dense fog expected tonight

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 31st, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! It was a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and low 80s.

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling into the low to mid 60s. Dense fog also expected to develop after 10pm to Saturday morning. Fog will likely mix out during the late morning hours.

A weak cold front will approach during the afternoon and the will increase our clouds in the afternoon, but it will not impact our temperatures or our rain chances. That front will keep any red tide conditions at the coast at bay, due to winds switching to out the northwest.

Highs on Saturday will be around 80 degrees.

We get even warmer next week with highs expected in the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast as drought conditions are developing.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

