FORECAST: Another wet day expected

Here is your forecast for Thursday August 22nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to a few showers and storms along the coast with temperatures in the low 80s near the water and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we will see highs near our average of 92° with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms developing before they push over to the east coast of the state. A combination of an onshore flow out of the southwest along with a frontal boundary that remains near the area will keep our rain chances high.

That frontal boundary will start to pull north today and start Friday we will see the pattern shift with the winds returning out of the southeast. This means we get back to a typical rainy season pattern where we start each day with sunshine with thunderstorms expected each afternoon and evening. As a matter of fact, with abundant moisture in place Friday into the upcoming weekend our afternoon rain chances will stay between 60-70%.

High temperatures over the weekend will run in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

