FORECAST: Another warm and sunny day in Southwest Florida

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog this morning especially up along the Peace River. That fog will mix out pretty quickly after sunrise. Today we will be mostly sunny and warm with our highs climbing into the upper 70s. We will see a light wind out of the northwest near 10mph.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds with lows back in the low to mid 50s which is right around our average of 54° for this time of the year.

Tomorrow will bring a little more cloud cover, so we will call it partly sunny with highs back in the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 5-10mph.

Thursday our highs will reach the low 80s and we will stay in the 80s through Friday afternoon.

There is no chance of rain this week as we stay dry and warm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

