FORECAST: Another sunny but chilly day in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday December 3rd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. You factor in the wind and it feels like the mid to upper 30s in Charlotte, DeSoto and Glades county this morning.

This afternoon it will be all sunshine, but it is going to be cool with highs only reaching the upper 60s thanks to a north wind that will gusts up to 20mph. We are forecasting 68° today and that is over 10° below our average of 79° for this time of the year.

Overnight, it gets a touch colder with lows in the low 40s and we can't rule out a few locations inland and north once again reaching the upper 30s.

Tomorrow afternoon we will slowly start to warm up with afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s. The warm up will continue in the days ahead with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. Over the weekend, our highs will be back near 80° with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

