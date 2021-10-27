FORECAST: Another Sunny and Warm Day

FORECAST :

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning. The radar is dry early and will continue to be dry this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Overnight we will be warm with lows in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. A cold front will arrive on Thursday. Ahead of the front the winds will pick up between 15-25mph out of the south. The front will bring a line of strong storms with an isolated chance of a severe storm late afternoon and evening. Once the front moves through overnight Friday will be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25-30mph. The cool air will arrive over the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development. It is a deep, non-tropical low pressure system located less than 100 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The extratropical low is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coasts today, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. Thereafter, the low is expected to move eastward away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

