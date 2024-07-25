FORECAST: Another round of storms for your evening commute

Here is your evening forecast for Thursday, July 25th, 2024.

Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies. As the day goes on, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures up to 108°. Showers and thunderstorms are once again expected to fire up around 2pm and build into the evening commute. Most of the activity on Thursday will be between I-75 and the coastline. Scattered storms will linger into the evening, even after sunset, and are expected to fully clear out by midnight.

This pattern does not change much this week. Each day, including tomorrow, will start sunny and end with thunderstorms. The rain chance through the weekend will be around 60% each afternoon, especially after 2pm. Heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary threats.

All remains quiet in the tropics. No development is expected over the next 7 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

