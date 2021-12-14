FORECAST: Another Hot Afternoon On The Way

FORECAST :

Waking up with patchy fog around Southwest Florida this morning limiting visibility to less than a mile in many locations. The fog will mix out around 9-10am and our skies will turn mostly sunny. A hot afternoon on the way with temperatures back in the mid 80s and a northeast breeze 5-10mph. Overnight temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 60 with patchy fog likely once again. No major changes in the days ahead as we stay in the mid 80s all the way through the weekend.

Our next front should arrive on Tuesday of next week knocking us down into the upper 70s in the afternoon which is back around our normal for this time of year.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

