FORECAST: Another Gorgeous Day In SWFL

FORECAST :

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this morning with clear skies and a light northeast breeze 5-10mph. This afternoon we will be slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight we get a little warmer with lows in the low 60s and tomorrows highs in the low to mid 80s. The next chance of rain will be Friday as a cold front approaches the area bringing showers and cooler air behind it for the weekend where highs will be back in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s once again Sunday and Monday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

