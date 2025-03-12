FORECAST: Another gorgeous day in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little chilly across the area with mid to upper 40s in Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties with low to mid 50s across the rest of the area. This afternoon all sunshine with highs reaching 80° which is right around our average of 81° for this time of the year. The wind will be light and variable for most of the morning and afternoon until the sea breeze front kicks in out of the west giving us a nice breeze to wrap up the day.

Overnight, we will see clear skies and our temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s north with mid to upper 50s elsewhere. We get a little warmer tomorrow afternoon as we stay sunny with highs climbing into the low 80s with a light breeze out of south.

We continue to warm up in the days ahead and by the weekend we will see highs in the upper 80s as the wind picks up as well. This is all ahead of the next cold front which will arrive on Monday bringing us another shot of showers and storms in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

