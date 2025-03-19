FORECAST: Another gorgeous day as we wait for a cold front tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, March 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s along the coast this morning as we start the day a little cooler than normal. This afternoon it will be absolutely gorgeous as we see lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The wind will be light out of the southeast early in the day and then it will flip out of the west as the sea breeze front kicks in with gusts 10-15mph.

Overnight we stay nice as clear skies continue with lows dropping in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be nice early with lots of sunshine with highs reaching near 80° before a cold front approaches late in the day. This front will bring a fast moving line of clouds near sunset, but no rain is expected as the front passes through the area. It will however drop our temperatures on Friday with highs staying in the mid 70s. Saturday will see highs in the upper 70s as we start the weekend gorgeous.

Another front looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing us a slight chance of showers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.