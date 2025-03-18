FORECAST: Another chilly night, but warmer temperatures return tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, March 18th, 2025.

It was beautiful Tuesday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Overnight, our skies will stay clear and we will see some areas north and inland fall back in the upper 40s inland and low to mid 50s near the coast.

It stays really nice again Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The next cold front will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing a few clouds, no rain and a slight drop in temperatures on Friday with highs staying in the mid 70s.

Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s through the weekend into next week, but another front looks to arrive on Tuesday. This will likely be our next rain chance.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.