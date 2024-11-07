FORECAST: All eyes on Hurricane Rafael

Here is your forecast for Thursday November 7th, 2024

Good morning, we are waking up with the center of Hurricane just over 200 miles away from the Southwest Florida coastline, but because of the fairly small size of Rafael and the movement to the northwest our impacts locally will be fairly minimal with winds gusting out of the east 20-30mph and kicking up just a 30% chance of a few showers. The biggest impact will be on the water as a Small Craft Advisory continues along with a high threat of Rip Currents at the beach.

It is very warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today our highs will climb in the upper 80s despite seeing on and off clouds.

Overnight, we stay breezy with our lows falling into the low to mid 70s.

The sunshine will return Friday and sticking around into the weekend with our highs remaining in the upper 80s. Right now, it looks like we could pick up a few showers and more cloud cover on Veteran's Day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

