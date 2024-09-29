FORECAST: Afternoon storms return to Southwest Florida as Helene pulls away

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 29th, 2024.

This morning will are bit drier than Saturday, but still very humid. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures 105 to 107, thanks to that humidity.

The skies will be sunny this morning, but southwesterly winds, along with the sea breeze, will spark storm near I-75 this afternoon. Those storms will push inland and will be mainly focus in Glades, Hendry, and inland Collier Counties.

Tonight, we will see temperatures cool into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

We will remain "drier" on Monday will isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but rain chances will build throughout the week back to 60-70% each afternoon.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

