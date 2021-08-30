FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Remain In The Forecast

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning in Southwest Florida with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers over on the east coast of the state. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and even some small hail like we saw Sunday afternoon in Lehigh Acres. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Storm Ida continues to bring heavy rain and wind over Louisiana and Mississippi this morning and as is moves over the southeast in the days ahead it will drag a cold front toward Central Florida and that will increase our rain chance Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Ida as it moves over southwestern Mississippi. Julian is not post-tropical and the National Hurricane Center has issued the final advisory on that storm over the open Atlantic. Tropical Depression #10 continues to move over the central Atlantic and will not impact the U.S. and will stay east of Bermuda.

They are also watching three other areas for possible development. The one with the highest chance of development is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of a low pressure area once the wave moves offshore, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

