FORECAST: Afternoon storms possible again

Here’s your forecast for Friday, May 31st, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

Yesterday, was a busy weather day. Not only did we pick up some much needed rainfall, but we broke records with our afternoon highs. Fort Myers tied their record high of 97° and Punta Gorda broke their mark by hitting 101°! This is only the 4th time Punta Gorda has ever reached 101° in its history going back to 1914. Other dates that Punta Gorda hit 101° and higher include July 28, 1952, June 17, 1981, and August 12, 2023.

Needless to say, we needed the rain to cool us off and boy did we get it in some areas. The highest totals fell in North Fort Myers with 3-4" in the rain gauge.

Today, we once again have a chance to pick up rain along our coastline with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. These storms will start to fire up as early as 3PM. They should be peaking around 5PM and starting to diminish after 7PM. Overnight, our skies will clear with lows back in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry with just a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm as our afternoon highs stay in the mid 90s. Sunday the rain chance increase just a touch with isolated afternoon storms possible.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.