FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Likely Today, Fred Arrives Over the Weekend

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a ENE breeze 5-10 mph and a 50-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We keep afternoon showers and storms in the forecast Friday with highs back in the low 90s.

All eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred as we approach the weekend. Fred is forecast to become a Tropical Storm once again as it heads in our general direction. Right now Fred is very disorganized due to the interaction with Haiti and the Dominican Republic yesterday. The forecast over the weekend will depend highly on what is left of Fred as it approaches. Right now it looks like we will see heavy rain, increasing winds, flooding concerns and also the chance of isolated tornadoes.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

We are monitoring Tropical Depression Fred which is located of the northern coast of Haiti this morning. You can find more info here.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave located in the middle of the Atlantic about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to reach the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

