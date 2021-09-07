FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Likely This Afternoon

FORECAST:

We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the upper 70s with calm winds. The radar is dry with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. This afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Those showers and storms will be a little closer to I-75 this afternoon as the westerly flow across the state is a little lighter this afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday looks really similar to today with a 50% chance of afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the central Atlantic about 900 miles southeast of Bermuda.

They are also monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the south-central Gulf of Mexico that are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the coast of the Carolinas late this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

