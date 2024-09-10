FORECAST: Afternoon Storms, Heat Advisory

Here is your forecast for Tuesday September 10th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s inland and low 80s along the coast which is above our average of 75° for this time of year. This afternoon our temperatures will climb in the low to mid 90s before the showers and storms cool us off. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Collier County from 10AM until 4PM as the heat index values will reach as high as 106°.

The showers and storms will start to fire around 2-3PM and peak between 4PM-7PM before dying off around sunset. The rain chance this afternoon is around 70-80%. Overnight, the rain will come to an end and we will see partly cloudy skies with lows back in the upper 70s.

We keep rain chances high again on Wednesday near 70-80% before we drop them a bit on Thursday afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

