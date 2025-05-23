FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected throughout Memorial Day Weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, May 23rd, 2025.

This evening we are tracking showers and storms, maily east of I-75, these storms will dissipate overnight. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Over the Memorial Day weekend we are seeing signs that our rainy season pattern is starting to kick in for Southwest Florida. We have a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. On Memorial Day, that rain chance stays at 60%.

Looking ahead to next week, we keep at least a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the forecast each day.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.