FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, March 29th, 2025.

After Red Flag conditions and a high fire threat on Friday, increased humidity and less wind will limit the threat for wildfires on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're out and about in the afternoon and evening, keep the rain gear on standby. After 2pm, stay weather aware as showers and storms begin to pop up. They will be scattered, traveling from the southeast toward the northwest. The potential for storms will linger into the evening, tapering after sunset.

Likewise, Sunday morning starts off dry. But, scattered showers and storms will be developing mainly between Noon and 6pm. Sunday evening, as of now, if expected to be dry.

Radar dries out next week, as temperatures heat up to 90° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.