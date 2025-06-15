FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected this Father's Day

Here is your forecast for Sunday, June 15th, 2025.

We are kicking off your Father's Day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Outdoor plans? The earlier in the day the better. After 2pm, scattered showers and storms will be developing. With winds out of the southeast, storms will initialize inland then move toward I-75 and the coast mid to late afternoon. Storms will wind down after sunset.

The threat for severe weather is low today with heavy rain and lightning as your main threats in storms that develop.

Rain chances back off some on Monday and Tuesday, before increasing later in the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

