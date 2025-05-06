FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected east of I-75

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland and upper 60s, low 70s closer to the coast. It will be dry and mostly sunny through the morning with winds out of the southeast around 10 mph.

In the afternoon, winds will become southwesterly along the coast. That's our sea-breeze that will help to initialize a few storms near I-75 around 2pm with a better chance for inland storms thereafter. Storms will fizzle out after sunset. Look for some locally heavy rainfall accumulations, up to 2 inches.

We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly east of I-75. Localized rainfall could be over 1 inch. pic.twitter.com/1bjAXaRhQy — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) May 6, 2025

The coast and area beaches are expected to stay dry.

SWFL will stay on the muggy and more active side of a stationary front stalled over central FL. Muggier dew points will lead to "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, near 100° inland!

We'll have a 30-40% chance for afternoon and evening storms Wednesday through Friday.

HEADS UP FOR MOTHER'S DAY PLANS! Saturday into Monday will turn more active with rain chances increasing into the "likely" range.

This is great news for our ongoing drought...as rainy season looks to be starting up.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.