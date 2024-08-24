FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected for both Saturday and Sunday

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 24th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 105°.

This weekend, the stationary front that's been stuck to our north will wash out, allowing our weather to transition back to a typical rainy season pattern. We'll start each day with sunshine and finish with with thunderstorms developing after 2pm.

Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon's rain chances are around 70%. Saturday's will start start closer to 4pm, while Sunday will be little earlier, closer to 2pm.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

